Figures suffer at city’s industrial park operator

Industrial park operator Phnom Penh SEZ posted nearly a $2 million decrease in revenue for the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, with only 1.1 hectares of land sold across the group’s properties, according to a release on Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday.

Revenues for the company decreased from nearly $4.5 million during the first half of 2016 to $2.3 million this year. Meanwhile, gross profits suffered, declining from $2.7 million during the same period last year to $1.5 million this year.

The company holds a land bank of 146 hectares of land at its flagship industrial park on the outskirts of Phnom Penh and near the Thai border town of Poipet.

