Finnish firm to assist with 150MW coal plant

Finish energy consulting firm Pöyry Global has secured an engineer services contract from Cambodian Energy II Co Ltd (CEL2) for its new 150-megawatt coal-fired plant, the company said yesterday in a press release.

The firm will provide assistance in project management, reviewing the plant design and quality control services, it said, without disclosing the financial aspects of the contract.

In February, Toshiba Plant Systems and Services Corporation announced that CEL2 had contracted it to build the turnkey power plant in the coastal province of Preah Sihanouk. The power plant is slated to be completed by late 2019.

