The first Marriott hotel to open in Siem Reap

The first Marriott International branded hotel in Cambodia will open in Siem Reap next April, while the second will break ground in Sihanoukville by the end of 2017, its Cambodian-based developer said yesterday. The 233-room Courtyard by Marriott Siem Reap Resort, first announced in 2010, is being built on a 1.2-hectare site about a 15 minutes’ drive from Angkor Wat.

Grand Lion Group, which signed an agreement with the US-based global hotel chain in 2010, has invested over $200 million into developing the Siem Reap hotel, it said in a press release, and plans to sink another $160 million into developing the 250-room Sihanoukville resort.

