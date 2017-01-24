Five winning pitches join startup program

Impact Hub Phnom Penh, a local platform for entrepreneurs and startups, has selected five teams to move on to the next stage of its EPIC one-year startup incubation program, it announced on Friday.

A team of judges listened to presentations last week from 11 startups selected for the first stage of the program back in October.

They selected five teams who will now take part in a 36-week acceleration program, working with business advisers while being able to access $20,000 worth of support, including funding for the development and testing of their products as well as consultations with technical experts.