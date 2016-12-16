A floating market is planned for tourists

Cambodian and Thai investors plan to create a floating market in Kandal province in a bid to promote tourism, state-owned AKP reported yesterday.

Srey Chanthom, CEO of Sky Land, a joint venture between local Jet’s Group and India-based STAR5 Development, was quoted as saying that a group of unnamed Thai investors would visit next week to study the proposed location.

The proposed market would be a hub for selling traditional Cambodian clothes, boats and floating houses. Chanthom declined to give a proposed investment figure, the report noted.