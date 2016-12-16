Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - A floating market is planned for tourists

A floating market is planned for tourists

Cambodian and Thai investors plan to create a floating market in Kandal province in a bid to promote tourism, state-owned AKP reported yesterday.

Srey Chanthom, CEO of Sky Land, a joint venture between local Jet’s Group and India-based STAR5 Development, was quoted as saying that a group of unnamed Thai investors would visit next week to study the proposed location.

The proposed market would be a hub for selling traditional Cambodian clothes, boats and floating houses. Chanthom declined to give a proposed investment figure, the report noted.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".