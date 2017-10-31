Four DTAs to be sent to assembly for approval

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s cabinet on Friday vowed to submit its four current double taxation agreements (DTAs) to the National Assembly for legislative approval, according to state-run news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP). Cambodia currently has signed framework agreements for DTA regulation with Singapore, China, Brunei and Thailand.

The agreements are aimed at preventing dual taxation and fiscal evasion through information sharing mechanisms and complaint resolution. While the DTAs with China, Brunei and Thailand have yet to be made public, government officials have previously said all three are similar to the DTA agreement made with Singapore, which lowers the withholding tax on dividends, interest and royalties from the current rate of 14 percent to 10 percent for non-residents.