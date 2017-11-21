GDT now allows you to pay the tax man online

The General Department of Taxation (GDT) announced yesterday that it has officially launched an e-payment platform that allows individual and corporate taxpayers to pay their obligations online and directly through bank accounts, a move that businesses in the Kingdom hope will trim waiting periods.

Speaking at a tax seminar yesterday, Kong Vibol, director general of the GDT, told more than 1,000 participants that the e-payment platform was up and running and would help taxpayers fulfil their obligations with less procedural steps.

“For taxpayers, you now have more options to pay your taxes, whether that is by going directly to a bank or to the local tax department branch or by making payments online,” he said. “This platform is part of our tax collection reforms that aim to create an easier system to pay tax.”

He added that the GDT’s e-payment platform is currently only available for taxpayers that hold accounts with Vattanac, Acleda and Canadia banks. However, he hoped the service would soon be expanded to more commercial bank partners.

Vibol also announced that the GDT would launch a separate e-filing system early next year that would allow taxpayers to submit relevant documents online without the need of mailing them to the tax authorities or submitting them in person.

An Chamrouen, chief of accounting for medical device supplier Europ Continents Cambodia – a firm acquired by Zurich-based health care product provider DKSH earlier this year – said long waits to make payments at the tax department was an onerous task.

“The payment period takes such a long time and I hope this e-payment platform can help solve this issue,” he said, adding that he welcomed the GDT’s efforts to digitise the process. “E-filing will reduce a lot of paper work which is what taxpayers always prefer,” he added.

Despite some optimism about the online system, Sok Tola, director of Best Trans Logistic Co Ltd, said the GDT’s initiative could face hurdles as taxpayers lack knowledge and experience with new technology.

“Many taxpayers will not be familiar with the technology, and this could prevent them from benefiting from the system,” she said. “It will take time before everything runs smoothly.”