Golden FX inks central counterparty contract

Golden FX Link yesterday signed an agreement with the derivative brokerage firm FUGI Gold allowing traders to continue to use its services.

Golden FX Link will act as FUGI’s licenced central counterparty.

Lawrence Kook, director for Golden FX Link, said that the deal would help make sure clients are properly protected in the volatile foreign exchange market that was only recently legalised by regulator.

Only four companies have been granted central counterparty licences for derivatives trading since the government began issuing them in August.

