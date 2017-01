Golden FX Link ties up with forex trading firm

Derivatives trading firm Golden FX Link yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ASKAP Asset Management, acknowledging the forex and indices trading firm as a legitimate business partner, according to a press release.

The MoU paves the way for ASKAP to use Golden FX Link’s licensed central counterparty and brokerage services once the company is fully approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC), a step needed for the company to operate legally.