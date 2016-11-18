Search form

Government considers a tax on carbon aviation

Cambodia is considering adopting an aviation tax for flights leaving the Kingdom, local media reported yesterday.

The announcement came as Environment Minister Say Samal delivered remarks at the COP22 UN Climate Conference in Morocco. The conference comes one year after the historic signing of the Paris Agreement by nearly 200 countries pledging to reduce carbon emissions.

An aviation tax is typically a small payment levied on consumers and has been adopted in some developed countries to offset emissions and is used in many developing ones as an extra source of government income.

