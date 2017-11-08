Search form

Government will drop export fee starting next year

The Cambodian government will eliminate its export management fee in 2018, incurring an annual loss of $20 million in revenue, in order to stimulate the economy and reduce the cost of doing business in the Kingdom, according to the draft of the 2018 national budget.

The elimination of the fee is expected to encourage investors to enter the market and create job opportunities in Cambodia. It is also meant to lessen the economic burden on garment and footwear industries in the Kingdom, which will be required to pay their workers an increased wage of $170 per month at the beginning of next year.

