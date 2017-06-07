Search form

Grand Twins revenue up as profits dive 81%

Listed garment manufacturer Grand Twins International generated revenue of $17.51 million during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 3.41 percent compared with the same period in 2016, it said in a filing to the Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday.

 

The Taiwanese-owned firm reported net profit of $309,734 during the first quarter, a decline of $1.31 million, or 80.85 percent, compared with the same period a year earlier. The decline in profit was attributable to increased cost of raw materials, employees’ salary and administrative expenses, it said.

