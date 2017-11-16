Search form

Grand Twins sees profit up despite revenue drop

Taiwanese-owned garment manufacturer Grand Twins International (GTI) posted a slight 2 percent decrease in total revenue for the third quarter of this year, while net profit increased by 23 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a release on Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday.

The release showed that total revenue earned by the company amounted to $20 million, approximately $486,000 less than compared to the same period last year. Net profits increased by $240,000 during the period to reach $1.29 million.

For the first nine months of 2017, GTI’s total revenue reached $62 million – a marginal year-on-year decrease – while net profit after tax paid registered at $2.5 million, a decrease of 46 percent compared to 2016.

