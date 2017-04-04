GTI growth from higher orders and lower costs

Taiwanese-owner garment manufacturer Grand Twins International (GTI), which posted a 44 percent surge in revenue and a massive 390 percent in net profit last year, attributed the surge to an increase in orders and the decrease of raw material costs, administration costs and total commissions, it said in a filing to the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) yesterday.

Total revenue reached $82 million, an increase of $22 million compared to 2015, while net profit soared to $5.2 million, an increase of nearly $4 million compared to the previous year, according to the firm’s audited financial statement.