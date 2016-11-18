Search form

GTI posts 122 pct surge in 3rd-quarter revenue

Taiwanese-owned garment manufacturer Grand Twins International (GTI) posted a 122 percent surge in revenue for the third quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, according to a filing yesterday on the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX).

Revenue increased to $17 million during the three-month financial period ending in September, compared with $7.5 million a year earlier, while net profit soared to a little over $1 million during the period, compared to $400,000 a year earlier.

