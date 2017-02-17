Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - GTI posts 390% surge in net profit last year

GTI posts 390% surge in net profit last year

Taiwanese-owned garment manufacturer Grand Twins International (GTI) posted a 44 percent surge in revenue and a massive 390 percent in net profit, according to its annual report released on the Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday.

Total revenue reached $82 million, an increase of $22 million compared to 2015, while net profit soared to $5.2 million, an increase of nearly $4 million compared to the previous year.

In 2015, GTI’s quarterly reports showed huge swings in revenue, with high profits and deep losses, leaving the company after rectifying an inadvertent accounting error - with only a little over a $1 million in net profit.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern