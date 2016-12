Hot pot chain cooks up plan for local market

Mongolian hot pot restaurant chain Little Sheep will launch soon in Cambodia following an agreement between the chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, and local investment company HGB Group, according to local media. Five Little Sheep locations are set to open in Phnom Penh over the next three years after HGB’s subsidiary, HGB Food Industry, signed with the Chinese group on Monday. Little Sheep operates over 300 branches in 110 countries.