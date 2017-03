Hyatt breaks ground on Phnom Penh hotel

International hotel brand Hyatt announced yesterday that it broke ground on construction of its 250-room five-star Hyatt Regency hotel in central Phnom Penh.

Hyatt Hotel and Resorts signed an agreement with local conglomerate Chip Mong Group last September for construction and management of the $100 million hotel, which is expected to begin operation in 2020.