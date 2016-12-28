Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Insolvent garment firm to liquidate its ink stock

Insolvent garment firm to liquidate its ink stock

Local garment manufacturer Royal Crowntex International Inc (RCI) announced yesterday that it would hold a public auction for its unused fabric ink as the company looks to liquidate its assets after filing for bankruptcy in September.

The company said it would accept bids on the ink from December 27 to 31. RCI’s factory in Sihanoukville ceased production in June after its owner allegedly fled the country. In August, hundreds of workers claiming they had not been paid since May protested outside the company’s factory, urging local authorities to speed up the sale of assets to settle the alleged $2.4 million in salaries owed.

The auction announcement made no mention of factory machinery or other material assets.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".