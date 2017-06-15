Search form

Japan firm backs plan for cassava fuel plant

Representatives of Japanese petroleum firm Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd met with the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) earlier this week to discuss potential plans to invest in a cassava processing plant that would convert the agricultural stock into ethanol fuel, according to a release from the ministry yesterday.

Dith Tina, secretary of state of the MME, received Takatoshi Suzuki, general director of renewable energy for Idemitsu Kosan. According to the government release, Suzuki advised the ministry to establish a policy for renewable fuels while Tina encouraged the company to purchase local cassava for processing at its plant in Thailand.

In late 2012, Idemitsu Kosan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cambodian government to produce and sell 200,000 kilolitres of ethanol per year by 2020 by purchasing cassava from Battambang province.

Neither the MME nor Idemitsu Kosan Co could be reached for comment.

