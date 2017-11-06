Search form

Japan Travel Fair to kick off at Aeon Mall

The first Japan Travel Fair, which aims to promote Cambodian tourism to Japan, will be hosted at Aeon Mall starting on November 11, according to a press release.

Organised by the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh and the Japan National Tourism Organization, the two-day festival will include promotional booths and activities providing information about Japan’s attractions and tourism industry.

The number of Cambodian visitors to Japan has increased fourfold in recent years, growing from a total of 3,000 in 2010 to 12,000 in 2016, according to data from the Japanese Embassy.

