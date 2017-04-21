Japanese Education Programme Kumon opens in Cambodia

Kumon, the Japanese leader in after school education, has opened its doors in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The world’s largest after-school enrichment programme marked the opening in Cambodia with two ceremonies held in its Toul Kork and Boeung Keng Kang centres this week.

Cambodia marks the establishment’s 50th country – a feather in the Kumon cap of achievements. “I am aware of the strong economic growth in Cambodia and the need to develop the next generation of youths. However, I am concerned that there maybe limited access to high quality education. Thus, I decided to open Kumon centres in Cambodia to meet the expectations of parents for high quality education,” commented Atsushi Yamada, president of Kumon Asia & Oceania.

Founded in 1954 in Japan, the Kumon method was born out of a father’s love for his son. Before the opening of centres in Cambodia, they are located in 49 countries and regions, with more than 4 million students enrolled worldwide. By discovering the potential of each child and developing their abilities to the maximum, Kumon aims to foster sound, capable people and thus, contribute to the global community.

Grand opening of Kumon education centre in Toul Kork on 18 April 2017. Hong Menea

“I want to be a doctor because my uncle is a doctor. Last year, I got a certificate of the best mathematics in my class. I expect that Kumon will give me more knowledge and education,” said nine-year old Thon Sarah Vody, a student at the Toul Kork centre.

Boasting a unique but universally effective learning method, Kumon aims to make further inroads in the Kingdom. Soch Chanpisey, a chief instructor at the Boeung Keng Kang centre said “In Kumon, we understand students’ weaknesses and strengths because they have different abilities. By doing so, we can fully develop their skills and abilities through an individualised study plan.” Kumon plans to open two more centres in the near future and are currently focused on training more instructors who are able to support this vision.

“The main strength of the Kumon method is that students are trained to be self-learners. When they do worksheets, they are faced with new challenges and they can solve it themselves step by step,” added Chou Heng, chief instructor at Kumon’s Toul Kork centre.

This self-learning trait that Kumon nurtures in children is immensely welcomed by parents. “I want my children to be smart. After joining Kumon, I feel that my children are more independent and do not need to be forced to do work. For example, they come home and start doing their homework by themselves,” commented Chem Romanea, mother of two children enrolled in Kumon.