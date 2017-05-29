Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - JC Airlines pens deal for aircraft maintenace

JC Airlines pens deal for aircraft maintenace

AJW Group, an aircraft maintenance firm headquartered in Britain, has signed a multimillion-dollar five-year deal to support JC International Airlines’ fleet of Airbus aircraft.

The power-by-the-hour component support contract begins in June and allows for a five-year extension, according to a release late last week by AJW.

JC International, which launched service in March, is Cambodia’s newest airline.

The company is managed by China’s Yunnan Jingcheng Group, the parent firm of China’s Ruili Airlines, and operates two A320s. Another five A320s are due to be delivered this year.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Phnom Penh eats: Ptas Nak Battambang

As the name suggests, Ptsa Nak Battambang – which in English means Battambang's house – is the right place for those who want to try some of the province's typical dishes in Phnom Penh.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. FACEBOOK

Parties push on with rallies

A new section of road will be built on Phnom Penh’s Koh Dach if the Cambodian People’s Party wins the island commune at Sunday’s elections, an offi

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator