JC Airlines pens deal for aircraft maintenace

AJW Group, an aircraft maintenance firm headquartered in Britain, has signed a multimillion-dollar five-year deal to support JC International Airlines’ fleet of Airbus aircraft.

The power-by-the-hour component support contract begins in June and allows for a five-year extension, according to a release late last week by AJW.

JC International, which launched service in March, is Cambodia’s newest airline.

The company is managed by China’s Yunnan Jingcheng Group, the parent firm of China’s Ruili Airlines, and operates two A320s. Another five A320s are due to be delivered this year.