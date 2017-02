JC Airlines pushes back launch of operations

JC international Airlines, a new Chinese-backed carrier, has pushed its inaugural flight schedule back to April, the company said on Friday.

The carrier was originally expected to begin service this month after the delivery of one of two Airbus 320s.

The airline will test the new A320 in the domestic market before adding international destinations, it said.

Domestic flights will fly between Cambodia’s three international airports in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.