JC Int’l Airlines set to receive first plane soon

Cambodian-registered JC International Airlines will soon take delivery of its first aircraft, one of two Airbus A320s acquired from Air Berlin, aviation websites said yesterday.

The aircraft was ferried from Berlin to Manchester for painting last week.

JC International Airlines, managed by China’s Yunnan Jingcheng Group, expects to launch passenger services out of Phnom Penh next month.