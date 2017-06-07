Search form

Ground handling staff at Phnom Penh International Airport marshal an arriving Cambodian aircraft to its parking space. Vireak Mai

JC launches new flight linking Phnom Penh with Bangkok

Cambodia-based carrier JC International Airlines launched a new direct flight between Phnom Penh and Bangkok yesterday.

The airline, which is part-owned by Yunnan Jingcheng Group, the Chinese company that also operates Ruili Airlines, inaugurated service in March using a fleet of two Airbus A320 aircraft.

JC Airlines currently offers domestic flights, as well as international connections between Phnom Penh and Taipei and from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City.

Twice-weekly flights from Phnom Penh to Kuala Lumpur are scheduled to commence next week.

