Jimei cuts junket deal with NagaCorp casino

Jimei International Entertainment Group, a Hong Kong-listed casino junket investor, has ended its partnership with the operator of NagaWorld casino in Cambodia, according to the firm’s annual report filed on Wednesday.

Jimei previously inked a deal with NagaCorp Ltd. in May of 2015 to operate no less than seven tables at its NagaWorld Casino and Resort in Phnom Penh.

“This junket arrangement came to an end on January 31, 2017, as a result of the non-renewal of relevant contractual documents,” the filing said, without providing a reason for the decision.