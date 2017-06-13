Kingdom asks WTO to share trade information

Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak put forward a proposal last week requesting that the World Trade Organization (WTO) share information of bilateral and regional trade agreements with all its members to help smaller economies integrate into global trade markets.

Speaking during a meeting with the Council of Ministers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Sorasak asked that the WTO help implement the decisions taken by its members, particularly for least developed countries (LDCs), and help its partners understand the outcomes of those decisions.

Cambodia was officially appointed as the head of the group representing the 36 LDCs and eight observer countries at the WTO earlier this year, with a mandate ending in February 2018.