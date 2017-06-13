Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Kingdom asks WTO to share trade information

Kingdom asks WTO to share trade information

Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak put forward a proposal last week requesting that the World Trade Organization (WTO) share information of bilateral and regional trade agreements with all its members to help smaller economies integrate into global trade markets.

Speaking during a meeting with the Council of Ministers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Sorasak asked that the WTO help implement the decisions taken by its members, particularly for least developed countries (LDCs), and help its partners understand the outcomes of those decisions.

Cambodia was officially appointed as the head of the group representing the 36 LDCs and eight observer countries at the WTO earlier this year, with a mandate ending in February 2018.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Spinning the poll results

Already looking ahead to 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen has told his Cambodian People’s Party that had Sunday’s commune elections been a national ele

Smooth elections a sound strategy – at least for now

Sunday’s election day saw a handful of CNRP voters temporarily