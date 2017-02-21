Search form

Korean investor mulls cashew nut exports

Minister of Agriculture Veng Sokhon met yesterday with representatives of South Korean firm Hwashin Construction Co Ltd to discuss a potential investment of $200 million in cashew nut exporting and an irrigation system, a ministry official said.

Mak Seourn, deputy general of the Ministry of Agriculture, said that this was the first time the ministry has been approached by Korean investors looking into the cashew market. However, he added that no concrete decisions over an investment package were made.

