KrisEnergy seeks nod for 3D survey of Block A

Singapore’s KrisEnergy, the operator of Cambodia’s offshore Block A in the Gulf of Thailand, announced late last week that it has submitted documentation to the Ministry of Environment for a proposed 1,200-square-kilometre 3D seismic survey of its offshore tenement next year.

The survey aims to improve data quality over Block A’s southwestern side where there is a sparse legacy of 2D seismic lines, the company said. The survey will help finalise the design of well trajectories before the planned installation of its 24-slot wellhead platform which hopes to process up to 30,000 barrels of oil a day by 2020.

