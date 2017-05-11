Live blog from the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017

Highlights from the first two days of the forum, which is being held in Phnom Penh for the first time this year:

Asean: 50 Years Young



Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrive for a plenary session at the World Economic Forum in Phnom Penh. Jenni Reid

Asean, an economic bloc now with 10 member states, turns 50 this year. What has it achieved in this time, and what do countries hope it can do for them in the future? The leaders of Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Myanmar delivered short speeches outlining their perspective. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte hailed the young people of Asean as "among the best, most creative, intelligent and innovative in the world." Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pointed to his country's "remarkable poverty reduction," calling the Kingdom "one of the most successful emerging economies." You can watch the whole event here, or read some of the highlights below:

Panel discussion: Countering the Connectivity Conundrum



President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, regional CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Anna Marrs, and CEO of PTT Tevin Vongvanich discuss infrastructure and investment at the World Economic Forum on Asean. Jenni Reid

The transport ministers of Thailand and Cambodia Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Sun Chanthol, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, the CEO for Asean of Standard Chartered Bank Anna Marrs, and the CEO of PTT Tevin Vongvanich debated and discussed the importance of improving infrastructure and getting better links between Asean countries, and how to encourage investment. See the talk here.

Asean in the Fourth Industrial Revolution



Panellists at the World Economic Forum discuss economic disparities within Asean and how the Fourth Industrial Revolution will affect its member states. Jenni Reid

The 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' brought about by rapid advances in technology is impacting countries everywhere; what does this mean for Asean, when many of its countries are further back on the development curve than big economies? At a roundtable discussion, Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society said: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution has come. We must provide opportunities for the young generation and address the disadvantages of the have-nots.” He told the audience that Thailand will install high-speed broadband networks for 34,700 villages this year, and all villages by the end of next year, to enable them to thrive in the digital economy. Watch the whole event here.

Asean Young Leader series: Soul Searching



Director Davy Chou and writer Miguel Syjuco discuss art, identity and politics at the World Economic Forum on Asean. Jenni Reid

French-Cambodian film director Davy Chou and Canadian-Filipino writer Miguel Syjuco discussed what it means to connect with your identity when you grew up partly in a different culture, and how art can help bridge that gap. Chou talked about how his film Diamond Island is his attempt to rediscover the nature of distinctively Cambodian cinema, and challenge people's continued association of the Kingdom with the Khmer Rouge and the destruction of culture. Syjuco explored the nature of democracy, the importance of standing up to authority, and how "a voice is a vote".

The Disability Dilemma

Cassandra Chiu, a psychotherapist from Singapore who has been blind since she was 8, talked about the importance of integrating disabled people into the workplace in Asean countries, and challenging often negative stereotypes. See her share a personal anecdote above.

The Asean Dream



More than 2,700 young people gather for a discussion on 'The Asean Dream' at the Cambodian Institute of Technology in Phnom Penh. Jenni Reid

More than half the population of Asean is under the age of 30. Around 2,700 young people came together for a panel discussion at the Cambodian Institute of Technology, which covered the opportunities of being part of Asean, the potential of new technologies in Cambodia, and diversity, democracy and development in the region. You can watch the whole thing here, or read some of the highlights below.

