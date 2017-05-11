Live blog from the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017

See recordings of the main events here.
Highlights from the first two days of the forum, which is being held in Phnom Penh for the first time this year:
Asean: 50 Years Young
Asean, an economic bloc now with 10 member states, turns 50 this year. What has it achieved in this time, and what do countries hope it can do for them in the future? The leaders of Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Myanmar delivered short speeches outlining their perspective. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte hailed the young people of Asean as "among the best, most creative, intelligent and innovative in the world." Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pointed to his country's "remarkable poverty reduction," calling the Kingdom "one of the most successful emerging economies." You can watch the whole event here, or read some of the highlights below:
PM #HunSen appeals to businesspeople to “join hands” with #Cambodia to nurture its potential sectors #asean17 #wef #Investment pic.twitter.com/4vxm6ew59l— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
The ageing population is growing. This will hit ASEAN's economy unless effective measures are adopted says Prime Minister Thongloun #asean17— World Economic Forum (@Davos) May 11, 2017
#Philippines President Rodrigo #Duterte praises #Asean youth — but warns “we must take steps to realise a drug-free community” #asean17 pic.twitter.com/IIr837OZee— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
ASEAN has a vision for a highly integrated and inclusive economy by 2025, with a single market, says Prime Minister Hun Sen #asean17 #wef— World Economic Forum (@Davos) May 11, 2017
President Duterte on addressing economic disparity: ASEAN must remain committed to economic integration and inclusive growth #asean17— World Economic Forum (@Davos) May 11, 2017
Panel discussion: Countering the Connectivity Conundrum
The transport ministers of Thailand and Cambodia Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Sun Chanthol, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, the CEO for Asean of Standard Chartered Bank Anna Marrs, and the CEO of PTT Tevin Vongvanich debated and discussed the importance of improving infrastructure and getting better links between Asean countries, and how to encourage investment. See the talk here.
Minister Sun Chanthol on #Cambodia’s ‘open sky’ policy: “There’s no restriction on ownership, you can own 100% of a company” #asean17 #asean pic.twitter.com/ObXJTwSbwT— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
#Thai Minister: “We will make your life more comfortable … invest in #Thailand. Thailand is one of the countries most people like” #asean17 https://t.co/hRhYhm7RNI— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
We are seeing “unprecedented demand” for infrastructure investment in this region says @StanChart’s Anna Marrs at #asean17 pic.twitter.com/a6LKWAMyUL— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
#Cambodia Transport Minister Sun Chanthol is discussing the need to create better links to #Myanmar, #Laos and #Thailand at #asean17 pic.twitter.com/JXelQxsR0P— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 11, 2017
Asean in the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' brought about by rapid advances in technology is impacting countries everywhere; what does this mean for Asean, when many of its countries are further back on the development curve than big economies? At a roundtable discussion, Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society said: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution has come. We must provide opportunities for the young generation and address the disadvantages of the have-nots.” He told the audience that Thailand will install high-speed broadband networks for 34,700 villages this year, and all villages by the end of next year, to enable them to thrive in the digital economy. Watch the whole event here.
Pupils today need to learn 21st century skills: the ability to learn, and learning through the internet, says P. Durongkaveroj #4ir #asean17— World Economic Forum (@Davos) May 11, 2017
For ASEAN the Fourth Industrial Revolution can boost the economy by US$1 trillion, says Naveen Menon #4ir #asean17— World Economic Forum (@Davos) May 11, 2017
Asean Young Leader series: Soul Searching
French-Cambodian film director Davy Chou and Canadian-Filipino writer Miguel Syjuco discussed what it means to connect with your identity when you grew up partly in a different culture, and how art can help bridge that gap. Chou talked about how his film Diamond Island is his attempt to rediscover the nature of distinctively Cambodian cinema, and challenge people's continued association of the Kingdom with the Khmer Rouge and the destruction of culture. Syjuco explored the nature of democracy, the importance of standing up to authority, and how "a voice is a vote".
The Disability Dilemma
Psychotherapist Cassandra Chiu on countering negative stereotyping of people with a #disability in #SoutheastAsia #asean17 #wef pic.twitter.com/CCADA7iqx4— Jenni Reid (@Watchjen) May 11, 2017
Cassandra Chiu, a psychotherapist from Singapore who has been blind since she was 8, talked about the importance of integrating disabled people into the workplace in Asean countries, and challenging often negative stereotypes. See her share a personal anecdote above.
The Asean Dream
More than half the population of Asean is under the age of 30. Around 2,700 young people came together for a panel discussion at the Cambodian Institute of Technology, which covered the opportunities of being part of Asean, the potential of new technologies in Cambodia, and diversity, democracy and development in the region. You can watch the whole thing here, or read some of the highlights below.
As #asean2017 @wef kicks off, more than 2,000 young people have gathered in #PhnomPenh to discuss development, tech and their aspirations pic.twitter.com/j36x18O6sf— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 10, 2017
.@wef Speakers include activist @waiwainu, @airasia CEO Tony Fernandes and Cambodian minister Kao Kim Hourn. See live tweets in our replies pic.twitter.com/qpi7QOcHxT— The Phnom Penh Post (@phnompenhpost) May 10, 2017
"We want to leapfrog as much as possible in technologies like mobile connectivity," says Kao Kim Hourn on need for faster internet #asean17— Jenni Reid (@Watchjen) May 10, 2017
