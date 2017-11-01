Local carriers picked for Hong Kong freight terminal

Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT), the operator of an air cargo terminal based at Hong Kong International Airport, announced yesterday that it has appointed Cambodia Angkor Air and JC (Cambodia) International Airlines to be the ground handling agent in Hong Kong, according to a company press release.

Cambodia Angkor Air operates two times weekly services between Hong Kong and Siem Reap using A320 aircraft, as well as flying to Vietnam, Laos and China. Meanwhile, JC International Airlines, a relative newcomer that launched operations in March, services flights to China and South Korea.