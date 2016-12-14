Local firm proposes $100 million aquarium

Local investment company Khmer Holding Group floated a proposal for $100 million aquarium during a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture, a ministry official said yesterday.

Eng Chea San, director-general of the fishery administration at the ministry, said the group discussed the project on Monday, but did not reveal any specifics of the plan.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture welcomed proposals for aquarium investments as a part of the government’s strategy but noted that the company was still a long way off from going through with the project.

“Khmer Holding Group came to present their ideas, but it will take a lot more time to undertake the process and make this project happen,” he said.

The announcement follows plans earlier this year by Norwegian company Vitamar for a $23 million dollar saltwater aquarium in Sihanoukville for recreational and fish farming purposes.

Another $100 million freshwater aquarium project financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was announced last month for breeding and research in Phnom Penh.