Marketing positions draw more job-seekers

Career interest in the local marketing sector has grown steadily over the last year with a sizeable increase in job postings and job-seekers, according to a report released yesterday by online career portal Everjobs Cambodia.

The data, collected by the company’s own internal analytics calculated through the number of job postings, showed that over 3,000 marketing positions had been listed on the website since mid-2015.

“According to Everjobs data, the number of job seekers interested in marketing positions in the Kingdom is increasing,” Alexandra Iuchyk, business development manager at Everjobs Cambodia, said in the report.

The data showed that from the last financial quarter of 2015 through the middle of this year, overall recorded growth for marketing positions was around 30 percent.

In addition, the report broke down the most common skills required for marketing positions. Core marketing skills, which include writing abilities, analytical knowledge and creativity, made up nearly 53 percent of application criteria, while sales and planning made up 37 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

“The rapid development of the Cambodian labour market requires employees and job-seekers to develop their professional skills to easily adapt the fast-changing market,” the report added.