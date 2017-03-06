Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - MFI credit firm to push deeper into Cambodia

A microfinance institution employee organises money for a customer loan at a Phnom Penh branch in 2014.
A microfinance institution employee organises money for a customer loan at a Phnom Penh branch in 2014. Hong Menea

MFI credit firm to push deeper into Cambodia

Micro-Credit Ratings International Ltd (M-CRIL), an Indian provider of rating and advisory services to the microfinance industry, has secured a $1.5 million equity investment agreement from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to push into emerging markets including Cambodia, the ADB said in an announcement last Friday.

The investment will be used to strengthen existing M-CRIL operations in India and Myanmar, while securing a foothold in Cambodia, Indonesia, Nepal and China. “ADB’s investment will help the company to develop a knowledge-based pathway for strengthened regional integration, with India potentially emerging as its key analytics hub,” it said.

Established in 1998, M-CRIL has expanded operations across Asia, Africa and Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the company’s website, it has already served clients such as the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) as well as over a dozen local microfinance institutions.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.