Millers called on to enter best rice competition

The Cambodia Rice Federation put out a call yesterday seeking applications from millers who hope to join this year’s coveted World’s Best Rice competition, according to an announcement.

Millers have until November 1 to submit their best samples of premium fragrant rice, fragrant rice and long grain white rice for the competition.

Cambodia’s Phka Rumdoul variety of fragrant rice won the World’s Best Rice award for three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014, but lost last year when the competition was held in Thailand.

This year’s competition will be held in Macau and begins on November 6.

