Mining survey turns up surface gold deposits

Canadian mining firm Angkor Gold Corp said a new augur assay identified gold mineralisation in a 2-metre-thick layer of laterite soil during a surface-level survey of its Okalla West prospect on its Banlung tenement in northeastern Cambodia.

The gold “appears to be a secondary deposit formed by groundwater leaching from quartz vein systems in the underlying bedrock then re-precipitating into the laterite”, the TSX-listed company said in a press release yesterday. Further examination of the props ect will be carried out during a trenching program in the coming months, it added.

