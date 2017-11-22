Ministry breaks ground on $950K ADB project

The Ministry of Tourism held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for a $950,000 Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded environmental infrastructure project that will rehabilitate the area around Kep province’s renowned crab market, a government official said.

According to Sok Sokhun, deputy general director of the Ministry of Tourism, the infra-structure project will be com-pleted by August of next year.

He added that the ADB funded the project to further attract more foreign and local tourists to the coastal destination, and would be building a tourism centre, installing a drainage system and erecting a network of public toilet facilities