More container traffic buoys port’s profits

Phnom Penh Autonomous Port attributed its growth in profits last year to a rise in container traffic and shipments through the capital’s river port, as well as increased profits from leasing equipment and returns on interest, it said in a filing to the Cambodia Securities Exchange yesterday.

The listed port operator posted a 28 percent increase in net profit last year, reaching $4.1 million compared to $3.18 million in 2015.