Naga 2 expected to pull in $113M in first year

Naga 2, a massive hotel and gaming extension to the NagaWorld casino and resort in Phnom Penh, is projected to produce $113 million in total earnings reported before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during its first full year of operations, gaming news site GGRAsia said yesterday, citing a projection issued by Asia equity research and brokerage firm Union Gaming Securities Asia Ltd.

“Our model currently contemplates an incremental $113 million in EBITDA at the corporate level during Naga 2’s first full year of operations (2018), which includes some cannibalisation of the existing NagaWorld asset,” it quoted the report as stating. Naga 2 is expected to include 1,000 new hotel rooms, with 300 gaming tables and 500 electronic gaming machines when it opens later this year.