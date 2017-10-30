Naga 2 launches soft opening in Phnom Penh

Naga 2, a massive hotel and gaming extension to the capital’s NagaWorld casino and resort, launched a soft opening yesterday for the $369 million development, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The soft opening lasts until November 4 and gives Cambodians an 80 percent discount at its food and music carnival, despite being legally banned from any gambling activity at the venue.

Hong Kong-based equity research and brokerage firm Union Gaming Securities Asia Ltd previously predicted that the development, which includes 1,000 new hotel rooms and 500 electronic gaming machines, would rake in $113 million in total earnings during its first full year of operations.