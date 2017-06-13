Naga CEO Lip Keong seeking majority stake

Nagacorp Ltd, the operator of Phnom Penh’s NagaWorld hotel and casino complex, announced that the company’s chief executive, Chen Lip Keong, has submitted a proposal to shareholders and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that would allow him to divest his personal investment of $369 million used for the development of Naga 2 and NagaCity Walk in return for a majority stake in the company, according to a company release.

The transaction, if accepted by shareholders and market regulators, would see Lip Keong’s investment into the development returned as convertible bonds through a whitewash waiver – a corporate practice that requires independent shareholders to accept a mandatory takeover of their shares.

If approved, Lip Keong’s stake in Nagacorp would increase from about 40 percent to nearly 60 percent. The release added that with the two developments being valued at $3.1 billion, full acquisition of the properties into Nagacorp’s portfolio would allow for further growth in revenue once completed and operational.