NagaCorp opens office for Russian operations

Nagacorp Ltd, the operator of Phnom Penh’s NagaWorld casino and hotel complex, announced that it has set up a dedicated representative office in the Russian port city Vladivo-stok to help with the construction of its resort and casino project in the nearby Primorye Integrated Entertainment Zone, the company said in a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

NagaCorp has previously reported that the Russian foray needed capital investment of between $50 million and $70 million for its first phase, and that the casino would be operational by 2019.