Phnom Penh Post - NagaWorld signs with ministry to lure Chinese

Traffic passes the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh in 2014.
Traffic passes the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh in 2014. Scott Howes

NagaWorld signs with ministry to lure Chinese

Nagacorp's fully owned subsidiary, Naga Travel, signed an agreement with the Ministry of Tourism to promote Chinese visitation to its flagship Phnom Penh casino NagaWorld, according to a company announcement last week.

According to the filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Naga Travel will support the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to develop the Cambodian Overseas Tourism Promotion Board (COTPB), a pilot project that hopes to bring in 2 million Chinese visitors annually by 2020.

“In partnering with the COTPB, our investment will improve the quality of tourism services and in turn enhance the appeal for Chinese tourists,” it said. A little less than 1 million Chinese tourists visited Cambodia last year, according to the statement.

