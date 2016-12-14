Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - NBC announces third LPCO set for next week

NBC announces third LPCO set for next week

The National Bank of Cambodia announced yesterday that it will hold its third liquidity-providing collateralised operation (LPCO) on December 20 with 40 billion riel ($9.89 million) available to Cambodian financial institutions in need of liquidity.

The auction will be the same size as the first and second LPCO ones held in October and November, respectively. Repurchase agreements (repos) were signed for 12 billion riel ($2.96 million) in the first auction, and 8.4 billion riel ($2.07 million) in the second.

The central bank introduced its LPCO mechanism in October as a way of increasing local currency liquidity while moving toward the establishment of a benchmark interest rate.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".