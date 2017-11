NBC brings in $500K at latest liquidity auction

The National Bank of Cambodia yesterday held its 14th liquidity-providing collateralised operation, making 20 billion riel ($4.5 million) available to financial institutions in an auction in which repurchase agreements, or repos, were signed for 2 billion riel ($500,000).

Only one financial institution made a successful bid during the auction, receiving funds at an interest rate of 3 percent, the central bank said in a release.