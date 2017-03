NBC to make 40B riel available to bidders

The National Bank of Cambodia will hold its sixth liquidity-providing collateralised operation (LPCO) on March 21 with 40 billion riel ($9.89 million) available to Cambodian financial institutions in need of liquidity, it said in a press release.

The central bank introduced its LPCO mechanism in last October as a way of increasing local currency liquidity while moving towards the establishment of a benchmark interest rate.