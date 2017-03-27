New coal-fired plant billed at $600 million

Malaysian-owned energy firm Cambodian Energy II Co Ltd (CEL2) will invest a total of $600 million into building its 150-megawatt coal-fired power plant near Sihanoukville, which is set to become the Kingdom’s third coal-fired power station.

The report quoted Othsman Hassan, secretary of state at the Ministry of Labour, as giving the total price tag on the energy project.

CEL2 has commissioned Japanese engineering firm Toshiba Plant Systems and Services Corp to construct the turnkey plant, with construction set to break ground in May and the power station expected to be operational by late 2019.