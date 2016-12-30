Search form

New customs seal to stamp out illicit goods

Starting January 1, authorities will require all imported alcohol, watches and smartphones valued at $50 or more to carry a new seal issued by the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) designed to curb smuggling, generate revenue and reduce counterfeiting of the current customs tax stamp.

The new seals, announced by the GDCE on Monday, will contain an invisible logo and text, microtext and a secret mark only visible when illuminated by a laser.

“If customs officials or other authorities conduct a search of a business’ premises and find products for sale without this new seal, the goods will be identified as smuggled and the proprietors will be forced to pay taxes and fines according to the law,” the announcement said.

