No bidders for central bank’s repo auction

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) announced yesterday that no financial institutions expressed interest in its sixth liquidity-providing collateralised operation (LPCO), marking the first time the repo auction was held without attracting any bidders.

The NBC made 40 billion riel ($9.89 million) available to Cambodian financial institutions in need of liquidity yesterday, the sixth LPCO it has held since introducing the monthly auctions in October.